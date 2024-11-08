Liam Payne’s death: 3 arrests made; autopsy details released

Argentine officials announced charges have been filed against three people in connection to the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The names of those charged have not been announced but prosecutor Andrés Madera said are facing counts of abandonment of a person followed by death and supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics, The Associated Press reported.

E! News reported one person had been with Payne “on a daily basis” while in the city. A second was a hotel employee according to officials. The third person had “clearly proven supplies” two different times two days before Payne’s death.

The three people surrendered their passports and were not allowed to leave Argentina, The New York Times reported. They have not been arrested, according to the newspaper.

The authorities examined more than 900 hours of video from around the hotel, used data from Payne’s phone and even looked at food and drink orders “to determine who visited the musician and their food and drink consumption habits.” They still have not gained access to Payne’s damaged computer and other devices, the AP reported.

Payne died when he fell from his hotel room balcony on Oct. 16. He died from multiple injuries and external bleeding. He also had “traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant” in his system, the AP reported. He had “only traces of polydrug use” according to toxicology tests, Billboard reported.

Prosecutors said that Payne did not commit suicide and he did not cause his injuries himself. They were also not done by the physical intervention of others. The autopsy showed that Payne did not try to protect himself when he fell, suggesting he may have been partially or fully unconscious, the AP reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group