‘Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey welcomes first child with boyfriend DDG

“Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey announced on Saturday she and her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also known as DDG, welcomed their first child together.

Bailey, 23, shared a photo on Instagram that had her holding her baby boy’s hand. He was wearing a bracelet with the name “Halo” on it, according to the “Today” show.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my Halo,” Bailey wrote in her Instagram post.

DDG shared the same photo on his Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My biggest blessing by far son son ... never been so in love baby halo,’ DDG said.

DDG and Bailey have been dating for over a year, according to People magazine. They made it Instagram official in March 2022 on DDG’s birthday.

Bailey is private about her personal life and never seemed to have confirmed her pregnancy, according to People.

