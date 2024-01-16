Madison Marsh: 1st active-duty military member crowned Miss America

ORLANDO, Fla. — Madison Marsh is equally at home in sequins or a flight suit.

That ease shone through Sunday night as the U.S. Air Force pilot became the first active-duty military member to be crowned Miss America. The 22-year-old second lieutenant, who was chosen as Miss Colorado in May, was in the top five with Miss Texas, Miss Indiana, Miss Kentucky and Miss Rhode Island.

Miss America crowned Miss Colorado Madison Marsh is crowned Miss America 2024 at the end of the pageant Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

According to CNN, the pageant capped off three nights of preliminary competitions held at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The 11 semi-finalists competed in four areas: fitness, talent, evening gown and “hot topics,” a discussion round in which the audience heard from each woman.

Marsh discussed her late mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer, CNN reported. Her talent was a spoken-word piece on receiving her pilot’s license at the age of 16.

Stars and Stripes reported earlier this month that Marsh enlisted in the Air Force Academy in 2020. Her ultimate goal had been to become an astronaut.

Below, watch 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh take off on a 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron F-16D Fighting Falcon last month at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

Since her mother’s 2018 death, however, her focus has shifted to studying public policy. Marsh, who with her family created the Whitney Marsh Foundation in her mother’s honor, hopes to help guide federal funding for cancer research.

She is currently working toward a graduate degree at Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University’s school of public policy and government.

Marsh told Stars and Stripes that she was excited and full of “good nerves” over the unique position she was in as she prepared to vie for the crown.

“We’ve never had a member of the armed forces win before,” Marsh said. “I just think it’s a tremendous opportunity.”

A November Air Education and Training Command feature on Marsh indicated that her love of science started when she was young. It was nurtured by a trip to Space Camp at 13.

It was around that time that Marsh learned about the Air Force Academy.

“I heard it was a great institution to not only get a stellar undergraduate education but also put you on the track to become a pilot or maybe an astronaut,” Marsh told a reporter. “So that’s what sparked my interest to apply to USAFA.”

Studies in physics and astronomy followed, along with an internship with NASA.

Madison Marsh U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, prepares for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2023. Marsh was crowned Miss America on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force/William R. Lewis)

It was while in the academy that Marsh decided on pageants as an extracurricular activity.

“As a freshman at the Academy, you might have a hard time finding your identity in a very new and challenging environment,” Marsh said. “My cousin had competed in pageants for a long time, and one of the big things about it that I love is the community service aspect and the focus on public speaking.”

Marsh pointed out that a focus on community, achievement and personal empowerment are all areas in which the military and the Miss America program overlap one another. As Miss Colorado, she has enjoyed telling young girls about her experiences learning to fly and serving in the military.

“It’s an awesome experience to bring both sides of the favorite parts of my life together and hopefully make a difference for others to be able to realize that you don’t have to limit yourself,” Marsh told Air Education and Training Command.

Marsh succeeds 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke, of Wisconsin, CNN reported.

