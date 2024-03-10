Man accused of pushing girlfriend on subway tracks, leading to amputation of her feet

NEW YORK — A man is accused of pushing his girlfriend onto New York subway tracks in front of an oncoming train on Saturday, causing the victim to have both of her feet amputated, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Christian Valdez, 35, faces charges of attempted murder and assault charges, WABC-TV reported.

Authorities said Valdez and the 29-year-old victim had an argument at the Fulton Street subway station in lower Manhattan, according to WPIX-TV.

BREAKING: Police confirm arrest of boyfriend accused of shoving woman onto subway tracks yesterday, causing her to lose both of her feet in a train strike. https://t.co/4u40nftu5w — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 10, 2024

Valdez is accused of pushing the woman onto the tracks, where she was hit by a southbound No. 3 train at about 10:30 a.m., WNBC-TV reported.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was in critical condition, according to the television station.

She lost both of her feet as a result of her injuries, WPIX reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group