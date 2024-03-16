Man accused of shooting roommate 10 times after argument over cats

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An argument over the number of cats inside a southwest Florida home escalated into gunfire, with a woman shot 10 times, authorities said.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Glenn William White II, 59, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested on March 9 and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, White had been evicted from his home and the victim allowed him to stay with her, WINK-TV reported. The problem arose four days later and involved White’s six cats, according to the television station.

“White was evicted from his home (March 4) and the victim allowed White to stay at her residence. White moved in with his 3 cats and every day White has been bringing a cat home with a total of six cats,” according to an affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald. “The victim and White have been arguing for the past couple of days about the cats and how the victim would like the cats to live outside the house instead of inside the house. On (March 8), the victim got tired of having all the cats inside the residence and told White she was going to place them outside in the lanai.”

When the woman began to round up the felines from White’s room, deputies said that the suspect stood in his doorway and shot her several times. The victim was struck seven times “on her lower extremities, two on her right rib, and one on her left middle finger,” the sheriff’s office said.

White then allegedly pointed a gun at the woman’s head, and stated, “I’m going to kill you,” WINK reported.

Deputies said that when the victim attempted to call 911, White allegedly slapped the telephone from her hand, according to the Herald. He relented and called a dispatcher, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, WINK reported. White was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail.

According to Lee County online court records, White’s bail was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, online records show.

