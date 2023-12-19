Man, estranged wife die in murder-suicide at Indiana home

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people died on Monday in what police termed a murder-suicide at an Indiana home.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Plainfield Police Department, officers responded to a home at about 3:38 a.m. EST in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane after receiving a call about a burglary.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered two deceased adults, a male and female. There was a shattered basement entry window at the residence, according to WTHR-TV.

“Our agency is now handling this as a murder-suicide case,” Plainfield police Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Police did not release details about how the couple died.

The homeowner was identified as 47-year-old Jessica Diane Stoebick, according to the newspaper. The man was identified as 41-year-old Ryan Gibbs, who was Stoebick’s estranged husband.

Officials said that three teenagers inside the home were not injured and called the police. WISH-TV reported.

Online court records indicate that Gibbs had previous charges pending. In April, he was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, intimidation, stalking, resisting law enforcement and distribution of an intimate image, according to the Star.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Gibbs was accused of violating a non-contact order. HE also allegedly left explicit photos of the woman in her neighborhood and outside her place of work with her name and phone number on the photos, the newspaper reported.

Court records also showed that Gibbs had a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024, WXIN-TV reported.

“This investigation is profoundly challenging for the affected family, particularly given the holiday season,” Aldridge told reporters. “We ask for the community’s support in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”