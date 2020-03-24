Man points gun at 2 women he thought could give him coronavirus, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, said a man pulled a gun on a woman and her granddaughter at a post office because he thought they were going to give him coronavirus.
Police said the incident happened Monday afternoon at the post office on Webb Bridge Road. The victims told police they were both wearing medical masks and gloves when they walked in to the building.
Police said Harvey Taratoot, 75, pointed a gun at them and yelled at them to get back. Taratoot then left the building and drove away.
One of the victims was able to get his license plate number. Officers went to Taratoot’s home and arrested him. He’s been charged with pointing a gun at another.
Taratoot told officers he was afraid of catching the deadly virus.
“Folks, this was such an overreaction on the part of the suspect,” police said. “Please do not allow fear to overcome your logic while we’re going through this. This could have certainly ended with tragic results for everyone involved.”
