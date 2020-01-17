Man returns $43,000 he found in thrift store couch

OWOSSO, Mich. — A Michigan man found more than $43,000 in a couch he bought at a thrift store and returned the cash to the family that donated the furniture.
Howard Kirby sat on the couch he bought in December from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan, over the weekend and realized it was uncomfortable, WNEM reported.
His daughter decided to look inside it and discovered $43,170 worth of cash in the ottoman cushion.
Kirby, who needs a new roof and could use the cash, felt a moral obligation to return it. He reached out to the store to find out who donated the furniture.
The couch originally belonged to Kim Fauth-Newberry’s grandfather, who died last year. Kirby met Fauth-Newberry Thursday and gave her back all the money.
“I always thought, ‘What would I do if that ever happened?’ And now I know, and it makes me feel good,” Kirby told WNEM.
