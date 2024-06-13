McDonald’s Grimace throws out first pitch before Mets game at Citi Field

NEW YORK — New York Mets fans have another reason to grimace.

The Mets, mired in fourth place in the National League East and facing the last place Miami Marlins, brought out Grimace -- McDonald’s beloved purple mascot -- to throw out the first pitch before Wednesday’s game at Citi Field, Sports Illustrated reported.

The big purple blob was celebrating his birthday on Wednesday -- he was introduced as a lovable character in 1972 after a one-year stint as “Evil Grimace” -- and his pitch toward the plate made a golden arch as it headed high and outside of the plate, according to USA Today.

Grimace threw out the first pitch tonight at Citi Field 🟣 pic.twitter.com/9i9vEWpDxz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2024

Mets fans have certainly seen worse in pregame ceremonies. On May 28, 2014, also at Citi Field, rapper 50 Cent’s pitch toward the plate never made it near the plate, ending up somewhere between home and first base in a pitch that announcers said was “just a bit outside.”

Mets pitchers have been off the mark this year with a team ERA of 4.24 heading into Wednesday’s game, according to MLB.com. New York (28-37) leads the National League in walks issued with 262.

Grimace did bring his own large-sized glove, Sports Illustrated reported. For his efforts, the mascot was presented his own jersey by the team’s mascots, Mr. Met and Mrs. Met. And his name is on the back of the jersey.

At least someone was lovin’ it.

The Mets certainly were. They defeated the Marlins 10-4 on Wednesday night.

