Mother’s Day 2024 quotes: What can you say about mom? A lot.

Sometimes it’s hard to find the right words for mom on Mother’s Day.

She was the first one to know you existed. She fed you, burped you, stood over you to force you to do your homework, found your missing sock, and sat in the driving rain while you played soccer.

Are you really at a loss as to what to say about that woman?

To celebrate Mother’s Day, here are 16 quotes other people said about moms. Store them away in case you need a quick message to include in a card, or maybe a thought to inspire you to create a famous quote of your own.

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. – Robert Browning



Most mothers are instinctive philosophers. – Harriet Beecher Stowe



A mother understands what a child does not say. – Jewish Proverb



Nothing is really lost until your mom can’t find it. – Unknown



All I am I owe to my mother. – George Washington



A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s. – Princess Diana



A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go. – Unknown



Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother. – Unknown



The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. – Jessica Lange



When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find. – Mitch Albom



God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers. – Rudyard Kipling



A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place. – Amy Tan



Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary — it’s an act of infinite optimism. – Gilda Radner



Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love. – Stevie Wonder



A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest. – Irish Proverb



“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou



