Multiple people shot in Philadephia suburb, police say

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were shot in a northeastern Philadelphia suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

Police in Falls Township issued a shelter-in-place order after “multiple people” were shot, WPVI-TV reported.

It was unknown whether the victims were targeted or if the shooting was a random incident, according to the television station.

The Middletown Township Police Department confirmed the shooting in a Facebook post but did not provide details.

“MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits,” police said. “However, this is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice.”

Police said that officials have instructed the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia to close until further notice, WCAU-TV reported. A Target store in Langhorne also has closed due to the shooting, according to the television station.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled after the shelter-in-place order was issued, WTXF-TV reported. Several area businesses also were temporarily closed, according to the television station.

