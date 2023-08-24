Nancy Frangione, soap opera actress in ‘Another World,’ ‘All My Children,’ dead at 70

Nancy Frangione, a veteran soap opera star noted for her roles in “Another World” and “All My Children,” died on Aug. 18. She was 70.

>> Read more trending news

Frangione died in Massachusetts, her family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given. She was born in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on July 10, 1953, according to the entertainment news website.

Frangione began her soap opera career as Tara Martin in “All My Children” from 1977 to 1979, Variety reported. She appeared in six episodes, according to IMDb.com.

Nancy Frangione, 'Another World' and 'All My Children' Actress, Dies at 70 https://t.co/bVqqnBwiNa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2023

The bulk of her daytime drama exposure came in her role as the scheming Cecile DePoulignac in 75 episodes of “Another World” from 1981 to 1984, Variety reported. She won Soap Opera Digest’s Outstanding Villainess for her performance, and reprised her role several times between 1986 to 1995, according to Deadline.

In 1985, Frangione served as a temporary replacement for Andrea Evans on “One Life to Live,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other television credits include roles on “The Nanny,” “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” “Matlock” and “Highway to Heaven,” the entertainment news website reported.

Frangione also starred in television movies “Sharing Richard” and “In the Line of Duty: A Cop for the Killing,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group