Nick Cannon says he was ‘careless,’ ‘frivolous’ by fathering 12 children

Entertainer Nick Cannon is speaking out about having 12 children with six women over the past 14 years.

Cannon told “The Breakfast Club,” “A lot of it, if we’re being completely honest, a lot of it is the trauma that I was experiencing of not knowing how to handle divorce. You know what I mean? And me acting out because I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m the man now,’” Entertainment Weekly reported.

He was married to Mariah Carey, but the pair split in 2015, with their divorce finalized in 2016 after six years of marriage, E! Online reported.

He went on to say, “Instead of healing and doing what I should have actually did, I just jumped out there.“ He called the relationships ”distractions from the actual work that I probably should have done.”

He said he told himself, “‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny. Everything else will figure itself out.’ And I just didn’t do the work. So then I looked up, you know, 12 kids later.”

But Cannon said he is now in therapy, which is helping him “slow down,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

His first children, twins, were born to Carey. He also has three children with Brittany Bell, three children with Abby De La Rosa, two children with Alyssa Scott and single children with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. A son he had with Scott died at the age of 5 months from brain cancer in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He told Charlemagne tha God “every child that I had was made out of love and there were strong relationships.”

©2024 Cox Media Group