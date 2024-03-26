NYC commuter dies after being pushed in front of oncoming subway train

NEW YORK — A New York City commuter died Monday after he was pushed onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train, authorities said.

According to the New York City Police Department, the man died after he was shoved onto the tracks in front of the No. 4 train at the East 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood of East Harlem, The New York Times reported.

The incident occurred at about 6:48 p.m. EDT on the uptown platform, according to the newspaper. The train was unable to stop, a police spokesperson said.

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody, WABC-TV reported. Charges are pending, police said.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Train service at the station was delayed for several hours but had resumed by 9 p.m. EDT, according to the Times.

“The subway has been insane lately,” Ray Velez, 60, from the Bronx, told the newspaper as he waited on the 125th St. platform two hours after the attack. “You have to look everywhere now. It’s just out of control.”

