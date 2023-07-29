Officials: Woman facing charges after at least 30 dogs found dead in freezers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Around 90 dogs and puppies were removed from two properties associated with an animal rescue in Madison Township, Ohio after they were found in horrible conditions, officials say. At least 30 dogs were found deceased in multiple freezers.

In a news release, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dog Wardens helped remove ninety living dogs from two properties and they discovered at least 30 deceased dogs at an animal rescue in Madison Township. The rescue was called “Helping Hands for Furry Paws.”

Investigators found that both dogs and puppies were houses in multiple structures on two different properties, the sheriff’s office said.

Remains of at least 30 deceased dogs were found in five different freezers and refrigerators on the two properties, according to the sheriff’s office. Some of the freezers and refrigerators were also not working. Other deceased dogs and puppies were found in different stages of decomposition.

Investigators said that one of the garages on the properties had no ventilation or air conditioning with around 89-degree temperatures, WHIO reported. In that one garage, there were over 25 dog cages with multiple dogs inside without food and water.

11 dogs were found inside the main house in horrible condition, according to the news outlet.

“The odor was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rhonda Murphy, the owner and operator of the rescue is facing multiple charges including neglect and cruelty to companion animals, the sheriff’s office said, according to WHIO.

Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County took all the dogs that were removed from the two properties for treatment, the news outlet reported. Anyone interested in helping can contact the humane society on its website.