Patriots, Packers preseason game ended after Isaiah Bolden injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In a preseason game Saturday between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, Patriots’ cornerback Isaiah Bolden was seriously injured which led to the game being called off.

Bolden was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the game, according to The Associated Press.

It looked as if Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson as he tried to make a hit pass completion to the Packers’ Malik Heath, the AP reported.

Bolden, 23, immediately fell limp on the field with 10 minutes and 29 seconds left in the game, WFXT reported. He stayed on the ground until personnel from both teams gathered on the field.

Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Bolden has since been released from the hospital. In a statement from the Patriots obtained by WFXT, he underwent multiple evaluations and was held overnight for observation.

“Isiah will travel with the team today,” the Patriots said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital. Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

This incident happened over seven months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field on Jan. 2, according to the AP.

Bolden suffered a blow to his upper body that required him to be stabilized on a board and then carted off the field Saturday night, WFXT reported The Patriots said that Bolden had “a feeling in all his extremities,” after the game, the AP reported.

Bolden was the seventh-round pick from Jackson State, the AP reported.