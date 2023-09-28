Pokémon partners with Vincent van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for limited-time exhibits

AMSTERDAM — Pokémon and the Vincent van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam are collaborating through multiple exhibits all about one of the country’s famous artists.

Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and many other Pokémon can be seen at the Vincent van Gogh Museum now for a limited time in multiple exbibits.

Some of the exhibits you can see at the museum includes one where you can draw Pikachu, learn about Van Gogh’s connection with Japanese art and culture, and the impact his art has made, the museum said, according to CNN.

The director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, Mathieu Galante, said that “there is a strong link between the inspiration behind Pokémon and the inspiration behind some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous work,” according to CNN. “With this collaboration we really hope that we can see children discovering and immersing themselves into the world of art through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokémon.”

“This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company have drawn on many years of educational expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum,” said Emilie Gordenker, general director of the Van Gogh Museum, in the news release.

Pokémon started in Japan in 1996 as a game for Nintendo’s Game boy, according to CNN. Pokémon has since become a global phenomenon and recognizable to millennials and their child. Pokémon was revived in 2016 as a mobile game called “Pokémon Go” and into a movie called “Detective Pikachu.”

The collaboration is expected to run through Jan. 7, 2024, the museum said. In order to see the Pokémon exhibits, regular museum admission tickets are mandatory. More information an be found on the Van Gogh Museum’s website.