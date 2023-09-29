Police: Auto shop owner and angry customer shoot, kill each other

Two men were killed Wednesday when one, upset by work done on his car, returned to the repair shop and shot the owner, who, in turn, shot back, killing the disgruntled customer.

Eugene Becker, 78, went to Stout’s Automotive in Largo, Florida, two years after the repair work was done on his vehicle to confront Jodie Stout,52, the shop’s owner, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times.

Both men were transported to a local hospital where they died.

Police said in an email to The Associated Press, that evidence and witnesses indicate Becker felt he was overcharged when he brought a vehicle to Stout’s for service in 2021.

He went to the shop Wednesday “with the intent to shoot the victim in retaliation for the perceived wrong,” the email read.