Police make third arrest in pregnant teen Savanah Soto’s death

Texas law enforcement officials have arrested a woman in connection to the murders of pregnant Texas teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

Myrta Romanos, 47, suspect Christopher Ray Preciado’s stepmother, has been charged with altering, destroying or concealing a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to San Antonio police.

Preciado along with his father, Ramon Preciado, have been charged in the murders of the couple. Christopher Preciado, 19 was charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse. Ramon Preciado, 53, was also charged with altering or destroying a human corpse and abuse of a corpse after allegedly helping his son move the bodies after the murders.

Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Guerra, 22, were found dead in a car at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Soto was reported missing when she did not show up for an appointment to induce labor as she was a week past her due date.

The murders took place on Dec. 21, authorities believe.

According to police, Soto and Guerra were both shot to death. The couple’s unborn baby boy died as a result of the shooting, authorities said.

According to police, Romanos was seen on video on the night of the murders in the company of Christopher Perciado and Ramon Perciado.

