Possible bird strike damages Southwest plane landing at a California airport

BURBANK, Calif. — A Southwest plane was damaged after it collided with a bird as it was landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California Thursday afternoon.

Burbank Airport Communications Manager Mike Christensen told KTLA that the collision with the bird happened just after 2 p.m. as Southwest Flight 1422 was making its final approach into Burbank from Las Vegas.

Aerial footage showed that the nose sustained a dent, according to the news outlet.

“The aircraft is out of service to undergo a maintenance review, and a different aircraft was brought in to continue the flight,” officials told KTLA. The plane was soon after towed to another part of the airport for an inspection.

No injuries were reported, KNBC reported. There was no impact on operations at the airport.