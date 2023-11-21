Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan are looking for next ‘Karate Kid’

The makers of “The Karate Kid” are looking for a new star.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio have entered the arena in the search for a new Chinese actor to play the kid in the latest entry in the film franchise.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are looking for the next Karate Kid to star in the new #KarateKidMovie. The global search starts now! For details visit: https://t.co/VsnX9P62Z6 pic.twitter.com/rLgSJTKQWT — Karate Kid Movie (@KarateKidMovie) November 21, 2023

Chan starred in the 2010 reboot of “The Karate Kid” as Mr. Han along with Jaden Smith, while Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in the original 1984 movie and the 1986 and 1989 sequels, reprising the role in the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Macchio and Chan will appear in the new movie that is slated to come out next year along with whoever is chosen.

According to Sony, the filmmakers are looking for someone “to portray Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese and between 15-17 years old.” The actor should be fluent in English but having conversational Mandarin is a plus. The person should be “smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist” but any martial arts, movement, gymnastics and/or dance experience will help. One thing the person does not need to have is acting experience.

They must be available from March to June next year.

To submit your reel, visit KarateKidCasting.com.

Jonathan Entwistle has been tapped to direct the movie which will be a combination of the original and the Chan/Smith films.

Rob Lieber wrote the script which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will bring “The Karate Kid” story to the East Coast and will focus on a teen who has come from China to find a direction through martial arts thanks to a “tough but wise mentor.”

While it will combine the Macchio and Chan storylines, Variety said it was not clear if “Cobra Kai” will also be part of it. The show’s creators said last year they were not part of the new project, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The film will be in theaters on Dec. 13, 2024, Variety reported.

