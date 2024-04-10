Rashee Rice: Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs WR after incident on Dallas expressway

DALLAS — An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was linked to a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas expressway last month.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Rice, 23, faces eight charges, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Rice, who was drafted in the second round by the Super Bowl champions, is accused of one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to the newspaper.

All are felonies.

State Sen. Royce West, who is representing Rice, confirmed last week that the NFL player was driving a Lamborghini SUV involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the North Central Expressway in Dallas on March 30, WFAA-TV reported.

Rice was listed as renting the Lamborghini SUV from Classic Lifestyle in his name at the time of the crash. The Corvette involved in the crash was also leased in Rice’s name.

Police identified the driver of the Corvette as 21-year-old Theodore Knox, the Morning News reported. He faces the same charges as Rice.

The passengers in both vehicles will not face charges, police said, adding that Knox and Rice were not yet in custody.

olice allege on March 30 that Rice, 23, and another driver identified as 21-year-old Theodore Knox, were speeding along U.S. Highway 75 near University Boulevard in a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette when they caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles that was recorded on a witness’s dashcam video.

It was unclear when Rice will be taken into custody, WFAA reported.

The Dallas Police Department typically allows suspects a chance to surrender to police before sending officers to arrest him, according to the television station.

West has not returned calls seeking comment. The Chiefs have declined comment.

“We continue to monitor developments in the matter,” chief NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk in an email.

It was unclear if Knox had an attorney, KXAS reported.

Rice met with Dallas police last week, according to KDFW-TV.

In a statement previously posted to Instagram, Rice said he took “full responsibility” for his part in the crash and apologized to people impacted by the incident.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, KXAS reported. He attended Southern Methodist University in suburban Dallas after graduating from Richland High School, according to the Morning News. At SMU, Rice finished fifth on the school’s all-time yardage list for receivers.

Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns for Kansas City in 2023. During the Chiefs’ run to their second consecutive Super Bowl title, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason catches, KXAS reported. He caught six passes for 39 yards in Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

