Recall alert: 103K kitchen faucets recalled, all sold on Amazon

If you have purchased a kitchen faucet on Amazon, you will want to check the brand after the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced three separate recalls involving a total of 103,000 faucets.

Each faucet was recalled due to dangerous lead exposure for young children and each can be used until they are replaced, but you should allow the water to run for 15 seconds before consuming it.

The CPSC said that about 29,000 VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets have been recalled because they have lead that can leach into water at levels that can be harmful to children.

They are model number 06BNV and came in brushed nickel with a single handle and pull-down detachable spray.

The faucet sold on Amazon by Whisper08 from January 2024 to May 2025 for about $40.

You have to email Whisper08 for a refund. You will have to send the company a photo of the faucet being disposed of and your order number.

The second recall involves about 50,000 KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets that also allowed lead to leach into water, the CPSC said.

They were also brushed nickel with single handles and a pull-down detachable spray with a model number KM800-01-06BN

The faucet sold on Amazon by Kicimpro from January 2024 to May 2025 for about $35.

You have to email Kicimpro for a refund. You will have to send the company a photo of the faucet being disposed of and your order number.

The final recall involves about 24,000 BASDEHEN Kitchen Faucets with model number CFDTTH-000-YGH, the CPSC said.

Like the other two faucets, the Basdehen faucets also leach lead into the water.

The faucets were black with a 360-degree swivel, spring spout design with a detachable spray.

It was sold on Amazon by Chenfeng Store from May 2024 to May 2025 for about $30.

You have to email Chenfeng Store for a refund. You will have to send the company a photo of the faucet being disposed of and your order number.

