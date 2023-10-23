Recall alert: 34K Ford Mustangs recalled over battery contact overheating problems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 34,762 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The recall affects some 2021 and 2022 model-year cars that have an extended-range battery.

The high-voltage battery main connectors could overheat.

Dealers will replace the high-voltage junction box for free. If the car was already recalled under number 22V-412, the vehicle will still need to have the new repairs made, the NHTSA said.

Letters will be sent to the owners of the recalled vehicles starting on Oct. 30.

Owners can also contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford’s internal number for the recall is 23S56.

