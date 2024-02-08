Recall alert: 383K Frigidaire refrigerators recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 383,200 refrigerators because of a potential laceration or choking hazard.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerators with slim ice buckets have a bucket assembly piece that can break. The plastic pieces can then go into the bucket and pose a choking or laceration hazard.

The following models are being recalled:

DGHK2355TF

DGHX2655TF

FFSC2323TS

FGSC2335TD

FGSC2335TF

FGSS2635TD

FGSS2635TE

FGSS2635TF

FGSS2635TP

FPSC2277RF

FPSC2278UF

FPSS2677RF

LFSC2324VF

LGHK2336TD

LGHK2336TF

LGHX2636TD

LGHX2636TF

The “F” or “S” at the end of the number means stainless steel, “D” stands for dark stainless steel, “E” is for black painted and “P” is for white painted.

The refrigerators were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other stores across the country from November 2015 to September 2019 for between $1,400 and $2,400.

If you have the recalled refrigerator, you’re being told to stop using the ice maker and contact the company for a free replacement ice bucket assembly component, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Electrolux at 888-377-7563 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or via the company’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group