Recall alert: 3M Bissell Steam Shot steamers recalled, can burn users

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than three million handheld clothing steamers.

The Bissell Steam Shot steam cleaners can spew hot water or steam onto the person using it while it is heating up or while it is being used. The user can be burned by the steam or hot water, the CPSC said.

The Bissell steam cleaners model 39N7 and 2994 with either Steam Shot or Power Steamer printed on the side. They came in green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple or red.

The numbers can be found on the bottom of the appliance.

The steamers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide as well as online at Bissell.com, Amazon, HSN and other websites from August 2008 through May 2024 retailing for between $35 and $40. A two-pack cost $70.

Owners of the recalled steamers are being told to stop using them and contact Bissell for either a $60 credit to buy a new item or a $40 refund for each steamer they own.

To get the refund or credit you will have to cut the cord on the steamer and upload a photo of the device showing not only the cut cord but also the model number, according to the CPSC.

For more information, including how to register for the recall, visit Bissell’s website. You can also call the company at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday or contact Bissell via email.

©2024 Cox Media Group