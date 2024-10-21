Trending

Recall alert: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles recalled over faulty brake pedal

Dodge Hornet GT display at a dealership.

FILE PHOTO: Some Dodge Hornets are under a recall due to issues with the car's break pedal.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 21,000 Dodge and Alfa Romeo vehicles.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 Hornets and Tonales because the brake pedal could collapse and make the brakes unusable, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the brake pedal arm for free.

Owners will receive letters later this week notifying them of the defect.

They can also call FCA Customer Service directly at 800-853-1403. The company’s recall number is B7B.

