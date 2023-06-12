Recall alert: Ford recalls 125K Escape, Maverick, Corsair vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 125,300 vehicles due to engine issues.

Ford has recalled some vehicles in the following models and model years:

2020-2023 Escape

2022-2023 Maverick

2021-2023 Corsair

The vehicles have 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines, according to the NHTSA.

If there is an engine failure, oil and fuel vapor could be released into the engine compartment, accumulating near an ignition source that could cause a fire.

Owners of the affected vehicles are being told “to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke,” the NHTSA said.

The corrective measures are under development. Owners of the recalled vehicles should receive a letter telling them about the issue and a second one when a fix has been developed.

For more information, owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332.

