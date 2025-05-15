Recall alert: Off-road motorcycles recalled for front brake caliper issue

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of GASGAS and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles.

The CPSC said the front brake caliper can crack, not allowing the brakes to work correctly and increasing the chance of a crash.

The recall affects 19,310 motorcycles in the U.S. and another 3.870 in Canada.

The following off-road motorcycles are part of the recall, sorted by year:

2022

Husqvarna FE 350

Husqvarna FE 501

Husqvarna TE 150i

Husqvarna TE 250i

Husqvarna TE 300i

GASGAS EC 250

GASGAS EC 300

2023

Husqvarna FE 450

Husqvarna FE 450 Heritage

Husqvarna FX 350 BT

Husqvarna FX 350 Heritage BT

Husqvarna FX 450

Husqvarna TE 150

Husqvarna TE 250

Husqvarna TE 300

Husqvarna TE 300 Heritage

Husqvarna TX 300 BT

Husqvarna TX 300 Heritage BT

GASGAS EC 250

GASGAS EC 300

GASGAS EX 250 BT

GASGAS EX 250f BT

GASGAS EX 300 BT

GASGAS EX 350F BT

GASGAS EX 450F BT

GASGAS MC 125 BT

GASGAS MC 250 BT

GASGAS MC 250F BT

GASGAS MC350F BT

GASGAS MC450F BT

2024

Husqvarna FE350w

Husqvarna FE 450

Husqvarna FE 501w

Husqvarna TE 150

Husqvarna TE 250

Husqvarna TE 300

GASGAS EC 250

GASGAS EC 300

GASGAS EC 450F

GASGAS EW 500F

GASGAS EX 250

GASGAS EX 250F

GASGAS EX 300

GASGAS EX 350F

GASGAS EX 450F

GASGAS MC 125

GASGAS MC 250

GASGAS MC 250F

GASGAS MC 350F

GASGAS MC 450F

2025

GASGAS EC 250

GASGAS EC 300

GASGAS EC 450F

GASGAS EX 250

GASGAS EX 250F

GASGAS EX 300

GASGAS EX 350F

GASGAS MC 125

GASGAS MC 150

GASGAS MC 250

GASGAS MC 250F

GASGAS MC 300

GASGAS MC 350F

GASGAS MC 450F

The 2022 motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the VIN, while the 2023 motorcycles have the letter P in the same position. The 2024 motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position and finally, the 2025 motorcycles have the letter S.

They were sold by authorized Husqvarna or GASGAS dealers nationwide from January 2022 to August 2024 for between $10,000 and $13,000, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled motorcycles, you should not use them and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.

For more information, contact GASGAS and Husqvarna at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the GASGAS or Husqvarna websites.

