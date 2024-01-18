Recall alert: Over 527K standard, platform beds due to fall, injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 527,177 upholstered low-profile standard and platform beds from Home Design.

The recall impacts multiple different models and sizes of standard and platform beds from Home Design, according to The Associated Press. The full descriptions and types can be found on the CPSC website.

If you have one of the recalled beds, the CPSC recommends to stop using it and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails. To get the free replacement slats and side rails, you must provide the company with an image of the bed and the law label or proof of purchase. This can be submitted by emailing recall@homedesign-us.com Home Design is contacting consumers directly who are known to have purchased the recalled beds.

Home design has received about 128 reports of the bed breaking, collapsing or sagging while being used, according to the CPSC. 36 injuries were also reported.

The beds affected by the recall were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com and Overstock.com from July 2018 through Nov. 2023 for between $100 and $300.

If you are looking for more information about the recall, you can visit Home Design’s website or call 833-383-2967 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. You can also email Home Design at recall@homedesign-us.com .

