Recall alert: Palmer candy recall identified as Class I

A candy recall that was initiated in May has been upgraded.

The Palmer Candy recall has been designated as a Class I, several media outlets are reporting.

Fox Business said that the Food and Drug Administration reclassified the recall on Aug. 6.

Class I is the highest risk level at the FDA and is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The recall involves pretzels, cookies and snack mixes and had been expanded after its initial release on May 6, adding more products on May 18.

The items recalled include:

CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 4oz, best by 12/18/24-12/28/24

CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz, best by 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25

CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28#, best by 12/11/24 – 1/8/25

COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14#, best by 12/6/24 – 1/23/25

ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz, best by 1/22/2025

FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz, best by 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25 - 4/18/25

FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15o, best by z1/3/2025

FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28#, best by 1/2/25, 1/3/25

FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz, best by 1/23/2025

MUNCHY MEDLEY 15#, best by 12/14/24, 1/3/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz, best by 12/25/24 – 12/28/24 and 1/19/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz, best by 12/25/24 – 1/19/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz, best by 12/20/24, 4/25/25

PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz, best by 1/19/2025

PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz, best by 1/25/25, 1/26/25

PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz, best by 1/19/2025

PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz, best by 12/13/24 - 1/15/25

PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz, best by 1/19/25 - 2/1/25

PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 13.5oz, best by 4/22/2025

PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz, best by 4/23/25, 4/24/25

PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz, best by 11/13/24 – 12/22/24

PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz, best by 1/18/2025

SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz, best by 12/18/24, 12/19/24

SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz, best by 12/18/24, 12/19/24

STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25#, best by 12/6/24, 12/7/24

STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz, best by 1/5/25, 1/23/25

SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz, best by 12/18/24 - 1/4/25

VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz, best by 12/18/24, 1/5/25, 1/22/25

YOGURT PRETZEL 14#, best by 12/14/24 - 12/21/24

ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz, best by 3/20/25 – 4/30/25

DRIZZLED CARAMEL CORN 5oz, best by 1/22/2025

DRIZZLED CARAMEL CORN SNACK MIX BOWL 12oz, best by 1/22/2025

The products were sold in Walmart, HyVee, Target and Dollar General stores across the country, the FDA said.

They were distributed in the following states:

Alabama

California

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Missouri

Nebraska

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The liquid coating supplier told Palmer Candy that there may have been salmonella contamination from another supplier, the FDA said in May. Production was suspended as the FDA and Palmer Candy investigated.

Salmonella bacteria can get into the supply chain when someone handling food does not wash their hands or production is not sanitary, the FDA and USA Today said. It can cause a serious infection and in some cases, deadly.

Salmonella symptoms can start as quickly as six hours after eating something that was contaminated or as long as six days. The symptoms — which include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever over 102 degrees, stomach cramps, vomiting and dehydration — then can last four to seven days, USA Today reported.

If you have the recalled products -you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also call Palmer Candy at 800-831-0828 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

