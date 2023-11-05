Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods, Inc., is recalling approximately 29,819 pounds of its fully cooked and breaded chicken patty product because it might be contaminated with pieces of metal.

According to a news release on Saturday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Tyson Foods, headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas, produced the frozen chicken patties on Sept. 5, 2023.

The products were 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties, the FSIS said.

The products had a “best if used by” date of Sept. 4, 2024, and had lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product also had the establishment number “P-7211″ on the back part of the package.

According to the FSIS, the patties were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The problem was discovered after Tyson alerted the agency that several consumers had reported small metal pieces within the patties.

The FSIS said that there was one reported “minor oral injury” associated with consumers eating the product.

The agency said that consumers who have bought the product should either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101.

