Recall alert: USDA releases list of schools that received BrucePac products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a preliminary list of schools that received meat and poultry products that BrucePac ended up recalling.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was “working diligently to identify all recalled products that were distributed to consumers, including those purchased by schools.” The recalled products may be contaminated with Listeria. The recall BrucePac initiated affects more than 11.7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, chicken and turkey.

The FSIS released an initial list of schools that covers several states including Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, adding that the products the schools received were not part of the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. The agency said schools buy food directly from other vendors.

The list will be updated as the FSIS compiles more information. You can see the list below or click here.

The USDA announced earlier this week that hundreds of items sold at stores such as Aldi, Walmart and Costco were included in the recall.

To see that list, visit the USDA’s website.

Officials found the contamination during routine testing on products at BrucePac.

There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the contamination.

Consuming food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that affects older adults, people with weak immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, the USDA said.

Symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

The above symptoms could come after diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

For pregnant women, Listeria could cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call BrucePac at 503-874-3000, the USDA said.

