Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s baby name revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have come up with a unique name for their second child.

The birth certificate, obtained by The Blast and TMZ, lists the baby boy’s name as Riot Rose Mayers, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Riot Rose was apparently born on Aug. 1 at Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai Hospital.

Previous reports had the birth date as Aug. 3, TMZ reported.

The couple was already parents to their 15-month-old son RZA Athelston, E! News reported.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February. Prior to the show, she said being a mom was the reason behind her performance.

“As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year,” she said according to E! News. “It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

