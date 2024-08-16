Scott Bloomquist, star of the dirt track, dies in plane crash

MOORESBURG, Tenn. — Racing legend Scott Bloomquist died in a plane crash Friday morning near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee.

Bloomquist was 60 years old.

A family friend announced Bloomquist’s death on Facebook, saying that the dirt track star was flying a vintage airplane on his family farm when he crashed.

Bloomquist was the winner of 94 Lucas Oil Late Model and 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races, last winning the series in 2020 at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania, NBC Sports reported.

He was in the top five at Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series race in Tazewell, Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department told a local newspaper that the plane crashed into a barn on the property, according to Fox News.

He was remembered as a legend of the racing community.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WVLT said only the pilot was on board the plane without identifying Bloomquist but the sheriff’s office said “Unidentified remains believed to be that of Scott Bloomquist, of Mooresburg, were found in the plane.”

Bloomquist was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and had a 40-year career in dirt racing, also competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

He was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.





