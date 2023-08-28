Simone Biles wins record eighth US national gymnastics title

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Simone Biles continues to rewrite the record books in gymnastics.

Biles, 26, won her eighth U.S. gymnastics all-around title on Sunday, breaking a tie with Alfred Jochim for the most championships by an American, The Washington Post reported.

Jochim won seven titles between 1925 and 1933, according to The Associated Press.

Biles’ victory in San Jose, California, was her second consecutive appearance since the Toyko Olympics in 2021, according the Post reported. The victory was another step for Biles in her goal of competing in next year’s Summer Games in Paris. If she qualifies, it would her third appearance in the Olympics.

Biles finished with two scores of 15 or higher, according to USA Today. She had an overall total of 118.450 points, nearly four points ahead of silver medalist Shilese Jones, the newspaper reported.

Leanne Wong placed third.

Biles became the oldest woman to win a national title since USA Gymnastics debuted the event in 1963, according to the AP.

“I don’t think about numbers,” Biles told reporters. “I think about my performance. And I think overall, I hit 8 for 8. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Biles returned to competition earlier this month, winning at the Core Hydration Classic, CNN reported.

Biles will next compete in next month’s world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, the AP reported.