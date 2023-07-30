Skeletal remains found on hunting property last December identified as man missing since 2020

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. — Skeletal human remains that were found on a hunting property in Graysville, Alabama last December were identified earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said on Friday, according to The Associated Press, that DNA testing helped investigations identify the human remains that were found on Dec. 13, 2022.

The remains were found just before 6 p.m. on a private hunting property in the 100 block of Sherry Street, the coroner said, according to AL.com.

The human remains were identified as Michael Lynn Dillard, 49, the AP reported.

Dillard was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 1, 2020, according to AL.com. He was last known to be alive on Nov. 24, 2019.

The sheriff’s office is working to investigate the circumstances behind the missing person case as well as the man’s death, the news outlet reported.

A cause of death has not yet been released.