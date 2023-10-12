Social Security’s COLA increasing by 3.2%

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 3.2% beginning in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

The more than 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will get more than $50 more each month starting in January. About 7.5 million people who get Supplemental Security Income benefits will begin seeing increased payments on Dec. 29, 2023, officials said.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is far less than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients saw this year, as prices for consumers moderate, The Associated Press reported.

The announcement came after officials said that consumer prices rose by 0.4% in September, amounting to a 3.7% increase over the last 12 months before seasonal adjustment. The rising prices of shelter and gasoline were the largest contributors to the figure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are adjusted annually based on the cost-of-living “to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security benefits and SSI payments is not eroded by inflation,” according to officials.

