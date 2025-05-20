Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ re-recording featured in “The Handmaid’s Tale’

Could another “Taylor’s Version” album release be on the horizon?

Fans of Taylor Swift are hopeful that the inclusion of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in the most recent season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is an indication that “Reputation (Taylor’s Version” will be released sooner rather than later, Variety reported.

The publication said that the song was not complete but was woven through the opening of Season 6, Episode 9. A few full verses and choruses were played during the more than two-minute-long cut.

Moss said it was a perfect song for the show, which was titled “Execution,” Billboard and USA Today reported.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Moss said, according to Billboard. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for Yvonne (Strahovski) and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.

“I said to my editor, Wendy (Hallam Martin), ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!” Moss explained.

“June in this scene, really was saying ‘look what you made me do’ and the song couldn’t have been more on point. A perfect pairing. When I laid the song up against the scene, it just landed perfectly thematically, rhythmically and magically hit all the edit points which sometimes happens if it’s meant to be. I shared it with Lizzie and we both knew immediately that this was the one!” Hallam Martin told Billboard.

This isn’t the first time “Taylor’s Version” of the song was part of a television show.

It was also part of the Prime Video limited series “Wilderness” as part of the opening titles, teaser trailer and a portion of the second episode. The show aired in September 2023.

It was also part of the docuseries, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” USA Today reported.

She has been able to re-record “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” since November 2022. Her last one, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” was released in October 2023 along with her version of her self-titled album.

Only two albums remain to be released that date back to her Big Machine Records contract.

She called “Reputation” "a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

©2024 Cox Media Group