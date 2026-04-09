Tennessee couple married 70 years pass away within hours of one another

LEBANON, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last fall died within hours of each other last week, ending a love affair that began in the mid-1950s.

John Ridley Trice, 93, of Lebanon, died on April 2 at his home, according to his obituary. He was followed in death several hours later by his wife, Alice Conatser Moss Trice, 94, also of Lebanon.

John died at 1 p.m., and Alice passed away nine hours later, WSMV reported. They died in the home they had lived in for 60 years.

The couple, who founded the Wilson County Fair in 1979, were lifelong residents of the Middle Tennessee county, located east of downtown Nashville.

And inseparable.

“You never said one name and didn’t think of the other,” their daughter, Angela Greene, told WSMV. “Truly one of them would not have wanted to live without the other and they didn’t have to.”

Lebanon couple married 70 years dies hours apart in Wilson County home https://t.co/lY9yvhuI0R — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) April 8, 2026

John Trice was born in Lebanon, while Alice grew up in the Nashville suburb of Mt. Juliet.

“They actually met at a Green Hill’s club at a square dance,” Greene told the television station.

The relationship blossomed, which was appropriate, since Alice was certified as a master gardener, according to her obituary.

“She had a true gift for gardening and was widely respected for her talent,” her obituary read, adding that the Wilson County Fair created an award in her honor.

According to online marriage records in Wilson County, Tennessee, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 11, 1955,

John served as the first president of the fair.

“It was his love,” Greene told WSMV. “I mean everything about this county. He truly wanted to make it a better place and I believe they both left it better than they found it.”

The fair named a road after John -- John R. Trice Avenue. His road sign stands at the front of the fairgrounds, according to the television station.

“They were a great example of a couple that was heavily involved in their community and gave back in every way possible,” Randall Clemons, the fair’s current president, told WSMV.

John Trice served on the Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Board, the Wilson County Industrial Board, and the Wilson County Water Authority Board, according to his obituary. He helped organize Peoples Bank in 1967 and Wilson Bank and Trust in 1987.

The couple raised two children, including Greene. A son, Andy Trice, died on Sept. 4, 2015, at the age of 53. They also traveled, visiting all 50 states and several countries abroad.

As expected, the couple will be buried together at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens on Friday -- together in life, and together in eternity.

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