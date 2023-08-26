Thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary

WASHINGTON — Monday marks the 60th anniversary of when Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington where he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963.

Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda, 15, are expected to be joined by thousands of people Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the famous “I Have a Dream” speech, according to The Associated Press.

Martin Luther King III and his sister, Bernice King, visited their father’s monument in Washington on Friday, the AP reported.

“I see a man still standing in authority and saying, ‘We’ve still got to get this this right,’” Bernice King said, according to the AP.

The Kings are expected to speak close to where Dr. King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, The Washington Post reported. Other speakers expected include one of hte last living Civil Rights leaders, Andrew Young Jr., 91. He was King’s aide when the speech took place. Rev. Al Sharpton; House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries; and Assistant Democratic Leader and civil rights leader Rep. James E. Clyburn are expected to speak as well.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to meet with the King family as well as other community leaders on Monday, according to the White House per the Post.