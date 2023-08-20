Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Emily swirled to life on Sunday, the fifth-named system in the Atlantic basin this year as the 2023 hurricane season approaches its peak.

>> Read more trending news

According to the National Hurricane Center, Emily was located approximately 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

Tropical Storm #Emily Advisory 1: Satellite Wind Data Indicates Tropical Storm Emily Has Formed. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2023

Emily formed several weeks before the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, which began on June 1. The current season ends on Nov. 30.

“Little change in strength forecast today followed by gradual weakening. Emily is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

The National Hurricane Center is watching five systems in the Atlantic, including Emily, which is not expected to impact the continental U.S.

One of those systems moved across the Florida Keys on Saturday night and was headed into the Gulf of Mexico, the Miami Herald reported.

“Some slow development of this system could occur thereafter as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is showing signs of organization and could become a tropical depression early this week, according to WFTV.