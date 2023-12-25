‘True miracle’: SPCA kennels empty for first time in 47 years

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Staff members at a south Pennsylvania animal shelter are especially happy this Christmas season.

For the first time in 47 years, the Adams County SPCA’s kennels are empty. There are no dogs in the Gettysburg shelter, and there is just one cat who recently was checked into the facility, KYW-TV reported.

Staff members are ecstatic.

“Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don’t have any dogs in the building at all (we have 1 cat that came in as a stray a little bit ago)!!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “Our community stepped up once again! This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!

“To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!”

The Adams County SPCA said that 598 animals were adopted during 2023, WHTM-TV reported. The shelter also reunited 125 strays with their owners, according to KYW.

The shelter can now help take the pressure off other rescue facilities statewide and relieve any overcrowding, the television station reported.

“We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook. “Right now, we are going to enjoy this accomplishment! Merry Christmas!”