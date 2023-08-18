Trump cancels planned press conference to address election fraud claims in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he is canceling a news conference next week where he said he would unveil new evidence of fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

According to a post on Trump’s social media site Truth Social, his lawyers advised him to use “Legal Filings” to present the material he claims he has concerning the election.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment,” Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday in announcing his reversal.

Trump is facing trial in two criminal cases that stem from his continued claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia this week over efforts to overturn the election results in that state. Georgia Republican officials say Trump lost fairly and three recounts there confirmed President Joe Biden’s win, The Associated Press reported.

Similar recounts in specific counties in other states have shown the same results.

Trump was charged with felony counts connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to pressure officials into overturning the 2020 presidential election results. He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing on Aug. 3.