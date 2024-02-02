Trump federal election trial postponed; no new date set

Former President Donald Trump’s federal election trial which was previously set for March 4 has been postponed.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday delayed Trump’s trial in the 2020 election interference probe, according to The Associated Press.

“The court will set a new schedule if and when the mandate is returned,” Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in an order obtained by CNN.

No new date has been set yet.

Trump is arguing that he is immune for prosecution for his actions while he was in the White House, the AP reported.

The United States Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on if Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot over the 14th Amendment for his role in the events on Jan. 6, 2021. Arguments are expected to be hearing on Feb. 8, the AP reported.

