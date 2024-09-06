Trump hush money sentencing delayed

The judge overseeing the hush money case against former President Donald Trump has delayed his sentencing until after the November election.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felonies for falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, The Associated Press reported.

The former president was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18, or as the AP pointed out about seven weeks before the election. Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan now set the sentencing as Nov. 26, about 20 days after the election which is on Nov. 5.





