Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Florida

Gregg Glenn III, a power forward for the Tulane basketball team, died Sunday in Florida in what school officials are calling “a tragic accident.” He was 22.

A cause of death has not been officially given for Glenn, who was born in Pompano Beach, Florida, and attended Calvary Christian Academy in nearby Fort Lauderdale. Tulane officials announced Glenn’s death but did not disclose further details.

“He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication and passion for both sports and academics,” Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote in a letter. “Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.

“Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family.”

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, and everyone who knew and cared for him during this difficult time.https://t.co/KvynVdD8kU pic.twitter.com/UqhYQL0lhm — Tulane Men's Basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) July 28, 2025

The 6-foot-7 Glenn transferred from Michigan after playing four games for the Wolverines as a freshman.

Glenn started all 34 games as a junior last season for Tulane, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was the Green Wave’s second-leading rebounder and recorded three double-doubles.

“Our program was devastated this morning as we learned of the passing of our Gregg Glenn III,” Tulane coach Ron Hunter said in a statement. “He was not only an exceptional athlete but also a remarkable person who brought energy, dedication and kindness to our team and community. Gregg’s spirit and passion will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

“We will honor his memory by continuing to celebrate the impact he had on all of us. Rest in peace, Gregg.”

With his spiky hair rising above his head, Glenn said his look reflected his relaxed personality.

“I’m from Florida, so it’s a natural,” he said. “He (Hunter) is always talking about my hair flying all over the place and stuff. Honestly, it’s just me. I can’t really do anything about that.”

Glenn was majoring in health and wellness.

