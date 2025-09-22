UCF assistant coach, former Appalachian State coach, Shawn Clark, dies

An assistant coach at the University of Central Florida has died after a medical emergency.

Shawn Clark was 50 years old.

Clark had been in a hospital after having an emergency on Sept. 9, with UCF coach Scott Frost saying his offensive line coach was “doing OK, he’s in stable condition,” ESPN reported. Others had said Clark was recovering. But the college announced on Monday morning that he had died on Sunday evening. His wife was by his side.

The medical emergency specifics were not shared. It happened when UCF was on its bye week.

He had just turned 50 last month, CBS Sports reported.

“Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff,” said Frost said in a statement. “The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers.”

Clark joined the Knights in December 2024 after being the head coach at his alma mater, Appalachian State, for five seasons. While at Appalachian State, his team had a 40-24 record and three bowl wins.

We are profoundly saddened by the passing of App State alumnus, football All-American and former head coach Shawn Clark. We extend our deepest sympathy to Shawn’s family and everyone who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/YJcaW7BEKB — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 22, 2025

He was also a coach at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State, ESPN reported.

Before becoming a coach, Clark was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference at Appalachian State. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1998 and then earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Louisville in 2003.

He left behind his wife and their two children, UCF said.

