United Airlines flight descends 28,000 feet in minutes

A United Airlines flight bound for Rome diverted back to New Jersey just after midnight on Thursday morning after dealing with a possible cabin pressurization issue, according to multiple reports.

United Airlines flight 510 left Newark Liberty international Airport just before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to records from flight tracking site Flight Aware. The records show that just after 10 p.m., the plane went from an altitude of 37,000 feet to just under 9,000 feet in a span of about 10 minutes.

At the time, the Boeing 777 was carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members, Fox News Digital reported.

Airline officials told CNN that the plane returned to Newark “to address a possible loss of cabin pressure.” It landed just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware.

“The flight landed safely and there was never any loss of cabin pressure,” a United Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Pilots typically descend to lower altitudes when dealing with possible issues with a plane’s pressurization, CNN reported.

No injuries were reported, and passengers who were on the plane were transferred to another aircraft for their flight, airline officials said.