Unwanted paint job: Cars, highway splattered after truck spill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — This was not the kind of paint job that motorists in Virginia were seeking.

A truck carrying paint spilled barrels of them in the roadway at a Henrico County intersection on Monday, splattering water-soluble paint on vehicles and covering the road, WWBT-TV reported.

According to the television station, Henrico County Police responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road at about 10:45 a.m. EDT.

Karina Bolster, a police spokesperson for Henrico police, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a truck was hauling containers of water-soluble paint, which dumped onto the roadway and “covered ... several vehicles.” There were no injuries, Bolster told the newspaper.

The driver of the truck has been charged with failure to secure a load, WWBT reported.

The trucking company -- Grub Hill Transport, based in Amelia, Virginia -- did not immediately respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment, the Times-Dispatch reported.

A representative for the company did comment to WRIC-TV.

“It is paint,” the representative told the television station. “We are a hauling company, sir. We were hauling paint.”

The representative said the company was “aware of an incident” but hung up the telephone when pressed for more details from the television station.

In a Facebook post, Henrico County Police advised motorists to avoid the area. They estimated that the roadway would be shut down for at least four hours while crews while the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality assisted with cleanup efforts.